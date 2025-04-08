WOW! 15,000 People Show Up For Poilievre In Edmonton

If you believed the legacy media, you’d think Pierre Poilievre was some fringe figure yelling into the void. But I was just outside of Edmonton on Monday night—yes, a school night—and I watched 15,000 Canadians brave chilly temps, overloaded cell towers, a 2-kilometre walk just to get in, and over an hour of traffic just to get out, all to hear one man say what we’ve all been thinking.

Many waited for hours just to get inside. They brought lawn chairs and snacks. No one complained. No one left. That’s how starved Canadians are for truth, common sense, and actual leadership.

You can’t fake that. You can’t spin it. But you know the mainstream media will try.

The warehouse was electric. There weren’t free bus rides or catered lunches.

Just Canadians—working people, young families, farmers, small business owners, union workers—desperate for leadership and fed up with a government that treats them like a problem to manage instead of citizens to serve.

Poilievre delivered.

He ripped into the Trudeau government’s inflation-fueled spending spree, housing crisis, crime wave, and ideological chokehold on public institutions. And unlike Carney, Poilievre has a plan: build homes, fix the budget, axe the tax, and stop the crime.

And even the unions are starting to get it.

The Boilermakers Union publicly endorsed Poilievre’s plan to build the country and make it safe. The party that supposedly “hates workers” is now being backed by the skilled trades. Workers know who’s standing between them and a good paycheque: Liberal red tape, green fantasy policies, and an army of bureaucrats who couldn’t hang a picture, let alone pour a foundation.

And then there was Brett Kissel—Alberta’s own country star—standing proudly beside Poilievre, calling him the leader we need. Not a celebrity endorsement out of Hollywood where the Liberals campaign, but a genuine voice of the people who still believe in hard work, family, and country.

The nostalgic highlight of the night was former PM Stephen Harper stepping up, introduced by Billy Morin, former Enoch Cree First Nation chief and now the Conservative candidate in Edmonton North West. Harper took a well-earned shot at Mark Carney, who pretends Trudeau’s mess was not his master plan.

Harper reminded everyone it was his government—his finance minister, the late Jim Flaherty—that left Canada’s finances strong, not Carney and his Goldman Sachs buddies.

The people Rebel News spoke to were peaceful, and patriotic, and they are done waiting for permission to be free and productive again. They are warning: if the rest of the country rewards the Liberals for a decade of corruption of failure with a fourth term, Alberta will be forced to forge its own part outside of Confederation.

Fifteen thousand. On a Monday. In the government city of Edmonton. After hours of waiting, walking, and crawling through traffic—just to hear some hope.

That’s not hype—that’s history.