1984 like you've never seen it before
Revisit this timeless masterpiece by author George Orwell, now with additional imagery from acclaimed artist Paul Rivoche.
Few pieces of literature have accurately predicted the future the way George Orwell's classic Nineteen Eighty-Four has. Written in 1949, this tale of a dystopian totalitarian envisioned many of the problems we are currently facing in society through propaganda, surveillance, and an omnipresent government apparatus — or "Big Brother” as Orwell labelled it in the book.
This timeless classic is more relevant than ever before, and Rebel News teamed up with renowned artist Paul Rivoche republished Nineteen Eighty-Four with additional artwork to make the story even more engaging than before.
On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra was joined in studio by Paul Rivoche for an exciting first look at the newly released version of Orwell's masterpiece.
Laying out what's in the book, Paul told Ezra how his artwork is designed to enhance the story, and reiterated that while the new imagery will help readers of all ages digest this important story, the fundamentals of Orwell's warning to the future remains in tact:
Winston Smith is on the cover, and then we've got the half-title it's called, which is the first facing page. And then we've got the main titles, which is like a spread — kind of dramatic, movie style. And then we have Ezra's foreword, and then the book begins.
As you said earlier: we haven't changed anything in the book. We haven't taken anything out. It's not a reader's digest version of the book, and it's also not a graphic novel. So we haven't done anything to it (to alter the story) except add these illustrations.
