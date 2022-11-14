19 professionals are challenging the government's mandatory COVID vaccine for kids
Among the peaceful demonstration, we found René Lavigueur, a family doctor, who was the victim of censorship following a letter published in the La Presse newspaper in October 2021.
Many healthcare professionals want to talk, but the fear of retaliation is so great that they choose to keep their mouths shut.
Why is it that in 2022, these professionals and experts cannot practice and freely express their field of expertise and their concerns?
Quebec is not the only place where several scientists and experts have been muzzled and dragged out into the public arena in order to discredit themselves for speech that varies from the line of government thought.
Nevertheless, in Quebec, a group of people with different expertise came together under the organization ReinfoCovid Québec. A year ago, in November 2021, several medical specialists made a public appearance in Montreal on childhood vaccination. Today, in this report, you will see a continuation of their efforts to make their concerns heard.
In partnership with ReinfoCovid, 19 doctors and specialists wrote and/or co-signed an open letter to the College of Physicians and the Direction générale de la santé publique du Québec.
This letter focuses on “the information to which parents are entitled in order to authorize the injection of an RNA-m gene product for their child in Phase III of the experiment.”
A demonstration was organized by ReinfoCovid in front of the College of Physicians in Montreal to support the filing of the letter sent. Several of the scientists and experts who co-signed the letter were present.
In addition, Patrick Provost, a messenger RNA expert who was suspended for eight weeks without pay for participating in a video where he shared his concerns about vaccination in children.
Now, with a second complaint made against him, he is facing dismissal. Today, they explain their approach.
