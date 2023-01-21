20-year-old Greta Thunberg plays the child lecturing adults

This is just an excerpt from The Ezra Levant Show. To see new, ad-free episodes, which air Monday - Friday @ 8 p.m. ET | 6 p.m. MT, become a subscriber to RebelNews+. This episode originally aired on January 20, 2023.

On last night’s episode of The Ezra Levant Show, host Ezra Levant spoke about his walking interview with Greta Thunberg at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

He explained how one of Greta’s huge PR advantages is that although she is 20 years old, she still looks as though she is only 13. This gives off the impression that she is a child lecturing adults, even though in real life, it’s usually the other way around. This also helps her get out of answering tough questions, as she just lightly laughs them off.

Ezra played a couple of clips of other times Rebel reporters ran into Greta and asked her challenging questions that the mainstream media wouldn’t.

On one occasion, former Rebel Keean Bexte interviewed Greta in a hotel in Alberta. He asked her if she had registered as a third-party advertiser as she was coming to Canada in the middle of an election period, and rallying and protesting about climate change which was a ballot box question during the election.

“I haven’t spoken about politics,” Greta answered.

Ezra brought up a Rebel documentary from a couple of years back, “Greta inc.,” which aims to dig into Greta’s past and discover who the PR machine behind her is. You can watch it here: