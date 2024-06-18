36,000 international students made asylum claims in last six years

According to data returned by the Immigration and Citizenship review board, from January 1, 2018, to March 31, 2024, approximately 36,075 asylum claims have been received by those with a prior approved study permit or approved study permit extension.

36,000 international students made asylum claims in last six years
Remove Ads

A Trudeau government response to an order question posed by Quebec Conservative MP Luc Berthold indicates that nearly 40,000 asylum claims have been made by those in Canada on student visas.

Of the claimants since 2018, 32,855 were referred to the Immigration Refugee Board; 575 were not referred to the Immigration Refugee Board; and 2,645 are pending eligibility and/or referral to the Immigration Refugee Board.

The bulk of the claims came from a small number of schools.

Conestoga College had 905 claims, Niagara College Canada had 1180, and Seneca College of Applied Arts and Technology had 1590.

Unspecified designated learning institutions (DLIs are primary and secondary institutions) had 4255 claims.

Read the documents:

news Immigration Net Zero Immigration Canada
Remove Ads
Remove Ads

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.

Subscribe via RSS
Remove Ads

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.