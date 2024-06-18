36,000 international students made asylum claims in last six years

A Trudeau government response to an order question posed by Quebec Conservative MP Luc Berthold indicates that nearly 40,000 asylum claims have been made by those in Canada on student visas.

A former international student from India has spoken out against migrant workers demanding the right to stay in Canada.



These foreign workers have been protesting the expiry of their work permits in Prince Edward Island.



Of the claimants since 2018, 32,855 were referred to the Immigration Refugee Board; 575 were not referred to the Immigration Refugee Board; and 2,645 are pending eligibility and/or referral to the Immigration Refugee Board.

Immigrant workers are on the streets of Charlottetown, PEI, to protest the expiry of their work permits.



Will the government give in to their demands?



The bulk of the claims came from a small number of schools.

Conestoga College had 905 claims, Niagara College Canada had 1180, and Seneca College of Applied Arts and Technology had 1590.

The Liberals announced a two-year cap on international student visas amid mounting frustrations with Canada’s immigration system and rampant fraud within the international student visa program.



But is it enough?



Unspecified designated learning institutions (DLIs are primary and secondary institutions) had 4255 claims.

