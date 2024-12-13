98% of the firearms seized by the CBSA were of foreign origin
From 2022 to October 2024, the CBSA seized 2,862 firearms, with a staggering 2,818 (98%) sourced from foreign origins, primarily smuggled across borders. Domestic firearm seizures accounted for only 44 cases in the same period.
Government firearm seizure data obtained by Conservative Public Safety Critic Raquel Dancho reveals a recent increase in traceless guns and border smuggling.
The RCMP recorded 28,600 firearm seizures between 2022 and September 2024. Out of these, 2,083 firearms were classified as prohibited, yet their origins could not be determined
Across all police services, nearly 1177 firearms per year on average could not have their origins traced. Restricted and prohibited firearms were among the least traceable categories, indicating these firearms have an origin in smuggling, likely outside of Canada. Restricted firearms originating in Canada are registered by law. Prohibited guns are illegal to own in almost every instance.
Handguns and restricted firearms showed a notable increase in smuggling activity. For example, 334 handguns were identified as smuggled in 2023, compared to 240 in 2022.
2,113 untraceable firearms were reported across all police forces in 2023.
The sharp disparity between domestic and foreign firearm sources points to border smuggling as a dominant avenue for illegal gun circulation in Canada.
The CBSA's interception of nearly 3,000 smuggled firearms in less than three years underscores the need for enhanced border security measures and not further gun grabs against law-abiding Canadians.
Sheila Gunn Reid
Chief Reporter
Sheila Gunn Reid is the Alberta Bureau Chief for Rebel News and host of the weekly The Gunn Show with Sheila Gunn Reid. She's a mother of three, conservative activist, and the author of best-selling books including Stop Notley.
Bruce Atchison commented 2024-12-13 19:53:34 -0500 FlagGuns aren’t the problem. It’s gangs and criminals who must have their mobility restricted to a prison. Firearms are just a tool. For example, an axe could be used to chop firewood or to murder somebody. So guns are used for hunting game or misused in murdering people.