$30 million dished out to 'diversity' initiatives across government agencies

JHVEPhoto - stock.adobe.com

Canadian taxpayers have paid over $30 million to diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) consultants across several federal departments since 2019, a detailed review by True North has found.

The 400-page report, released to Conservative MP Kerry-Lynne Findlay, shows a "cabal of consultants trafficking in the dark arts of gender ideology, systemic racism theory and other ideological demagoguery."

Contracts are on a range of topics, including contracts for sex change seminars at the Veterans Review and Appeal Board, pipe ceremonies at Correction Service Canada, Indigenous cooking and beadworking lessons, and expenditures for pride and transgender flags.

According to the Department of National Defence, Canada's military must embrace "critical self-reflection" on racism, privilege and "white fragility."



The Department of National Defence even spent an eye-watering $9.3 million to reform the Canadian military.

By department, Employment and Social Development Canada followed National Defence, spending $6,964,882.69. The Parole Board of Canada allocated $2,268,488.46, Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada spent $2,136,725.44, and Canadian Heritage used $1,720,081.33.

IBC Canada Limited was given a contract worth $7.3 million for "professional support to aid in recruitment modernization."

True North reports that "Diversity and equity contracts signed by National Defence included a $22,600 guest speaker payout for Saint Mary’s University Social Justice professor Dr. Rachel Zellars in the form of a Black History Month celebration. The contract was signed off on Jan. 16, 2024."

Public sector executives received a 'triggering' lecture last month from the Department of National Defence as they learned their implicit racial biases and white supremacy "completely infected" Canada.



One month prior, Zellar gave a town hall event with DND executives where she told military leaders that the military was infected with white supremacy.

"White supremacy is a global problem that has completely infected our nation," Zellars said. "It comes in all shapes and sizes and cleans up really good."

Another prominent anti-hate researcher drawing public funds was Dr. Barbara Perry, Director of the Centre on Hate, Bias, and Extremism at Ontario Tech University.

Perry received $1,100.98 from the Department of National Defence (DND) for travel expenses to attend an academic conference on hate with the Canadian Armed Forces and to meet with the Chief of the Defence Staff between 2019 and 2020.

A Canadian military journal claims "whiteness" is inherent to the Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) and impedes upon their efforts to promote diversity and inclusion in the workplace.



The Canadian Space Agency also spent over $640,000 on DEI consultants. Other expenditures include $165.68 for "transgender pride flags" and $79.10 for "two gender-neutral signs."

Correctional Service Canada paid for Kwanzaa lessons, workshops on Afrocentrism, $6,000 for a session on "gender considerations," and $3,390 for a workshop on "mental health black fatigue."

The Public Prosecution Service dished out cash on items like the "immersive seminar on Innuit Quajimajatuqangit awareness."

The Parole Board of Canada spent over $2 million on Indigenous and black advisors.