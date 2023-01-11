'All bad societies have restrictions on speech'

By Rebel News Watch full-length, in-depth, TV-style shows from your favourite Rebel reporters Subscribe to RebelNews+ By Ezra Levant PETITION: Stop The Censorship The Trudeau government must withdraw their online censorship plans. 37,281 signatures

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra was joined by Bruce Pardy, a professor of law at Queen's University, the boss of Rights Probe and one of the last remaining freedom-oriented professors willing to stick their neck out in today's woke society.

Bruce and Ezra discuss the state of everything from law and politics, to freedom, civil liberties, and journalism and activism.

"What do you think of my theory that 2023 is going to be the year of censorship in Canada?" Ezra asked Bruce.

Bruce responded:

I don't think it's a crazy theory. I mean, if you look at the drafts of the bills that they've they've been what they put in place and and the promises that they've made to do as you describe. I mean, they have promised to do exactly that. So it's not like you are making up a conspiracy theory, basically just reporting on what what what they've said themselves and what they've said themselves is, is dramatically terrible in the sense that in an earlier era, you know, you just would not have believed them to be serious. But this is that this is where we've gotten to. We've gotten to a place where a chunk of the Canadian public believes that they should not be subject to misinformation. And by misinformation, they presumably mean that information that hasn't been approved by some kind of state authority. I mean, that is the worst kind of society you can think of. All bad societies have have restrictions on speech. It's it's it's the loss of the idea of liberty, whether it's with respect to speech or otherwise.

