"BETRAYAL": Protesters rise up against Michael Ma's Liberal switch in Markham for him to resign

On Saturday, December 20, 2025, a crowd of frustrated constituents gathered outside the Markham—Unionville office of MP Michael Ma for the second time in a week to protest his decision to cross the floor from the Conservative Party to the Liberal Party. The demonstration drew a larger and louder crowd than the one held just this past Monday. Constituents again raised concerns about foreign interference and China’s influence in Canadian politics.

Earlier in the week, Ma gave an interview with CP24, where he thanked the volunteers and voters who had, in his words, “placed me in their trust to represent Markham—Unionville.” He claimed that his previous criticism of the Liberal Party, as recently as earlier this month, was contributing to division in Canada and said that constituents he spoke with wanted a strong and united country. He did not explain how turning his back on the party that elected him achieves that unity. “I am delivering what I promised and my values haven’t changed,” Ma said, adding that his focus remains on Markham—Unionville.

Among the protesters was former Conservative candidate Joe Tay. Tay initially sought the Conservative nomination in Markham—Unionville before ultimately running in Don Valley North. During that nomination process, Tay explained that he helped Ma gather the required endorsements to secure his Conservative candidacy, thinking he was supporting a fellow party member. On Saturday, he returned to the riding holding a sign reading “Michael Ma must resign.”

Tay said his opposition to Ma’s floor crossing goes beyond personal disappointment. He pointed to his own experience with foreign interference during the last federal election, when Hong Kong authorities placed a one-million Hong Kong dollar bounty on his arrest and then-Liberal candidate Paul Chiang publicly referenced it, suggesting that voters could turn him in to the Chinese consulate. These remarks led to serious safety concerns and the RCMP advising Tay to suspend door-knocking days before the election.

Tay warned that Canadians cannot afford another scandal tied to foreign influence, saying, “As someone deeply impacted by foreign interference since last year, this is not something I take lightly. It placed me at great risk.” He urged Ma to step down and allow voters to decide the riding’s future, adding that concerns about influence linked to the Chinese Communist Party should alarm all Canadians — not just constituents of Markham—Unionville.

As the protest wound down, demonstrators made their way inside the building, up to the ninth floor where Ma’s office is located. Protesters covered the walls and office door with signs calling for Ma’s resignation and labelling him a traitor. Ma has not faced his voters since crossing the floor, and constituents appear to be using this tactic as a last resort to try to be heard.

Despite ongoing backlash, Ma appeared largely unbothered in his interview with CP24. Nearly 38,000 people have signed a petition demanding his resignation, protests continue outside his office, and all of his official social media accounts remain deactivated.

