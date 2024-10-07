'Billboard' Chris Elston weighs in on rejection of gender ideology ahead of BC election

On Friday's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, 'Billboard' Chris Elston joined the show to discuss the state of gender ideology in British Columbia ahead of the provincial election on October 19.

Elston explained that his message opposing gender transitions for minors has resonated across the province. "I get more than 90% support from the population. When I go out on the street now, it's constant high-fives, thank yous, people thanking me from their car," he said.

"There's only a few hundred people, who are really these outlandish and very loud activists who make great noise, and of course all the leftist media goes along with them," he added.

Elston said that while the BC Conservatives previously spoke out against gender ideology in education, they have been concerningly silent on the issue in recent weeks.

"The Conservative Party of British Columbia previously has stated that they want to take gender ideology out of schools. They have stated, somewhat timidly, that they want to stop this child abuse, this medical malpractice of blocking the development of perfectly healthy children," he said.

"But they've gone silent about it lately and that's been very concerning to me," Elston added.

Polls currently show the BC Conservatives and NDP neck-and-neck with less than two weeks to go before the provincial election.