'Chaotic': Private firefighters threatened with arrest if they defended structures in Jasper

Kris Liivam, of Arctic Fire Safety testified before the Commons Environment Committee Monday that he mustered 20 trucks and 50 highly-trained professional firefighters in Hinton to assist in the efforts to save the Jasper townsite from the wildfire that began in the national park but was told to stand down or be arrested and escorted out.

Liivam also told the committee that Parks Canada, under the management of Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault, had installed hydrants in Jasper that were incompatible with all the municipal fire departments in Alberta and British Columbia.

Under questioning from Conservative members of the committee, Liivam said he was denied access to water supplies to fight fires, and was told to "stand down" and watch residential areas of the town burn.

Parks Canada has been under fire for failing to eliminate the fuel load created by mountain pine beetle damage to the forest in the decade before the fire which started in the park, despite years of warnings. The fire claimed 30% of the UNESCO world heritage site causing $2 billion in damage.