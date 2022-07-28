'Clear First Amendment violation': U.S. civil liberties attorney discusses government, big tech partnership

On last night's episode of the Ezra Levant Show, Ezra was joined by American civil liberties attorney Jenin Younes to discuss her ongoing work on cases involving vaccine mandates as well her work on First Amendment cases revolving around government-supported big tech censorship.

Jenin described how the U.S. federal government has essentially been coercing social media companies into parroting the messaging of the state, while also encouraging them to clamp down hard on oppositional viewpoints or what the government deems as "disinformation."

Commenting on the increased regulation of social media companies such as Twitter in the wake of COVID-19, Jenin explained, "It's my opinion that if the Founding Fathers could have envisioned the internet and social media, they would have seen that this is a clear, clear First Amendment violation. I mean what you're doing is you're having the government, the government is dictating the messages, what views are allowed to be heard and what views are not. And the fact that it's using a private company to do so doesn't really change that."

