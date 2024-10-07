'Code Pink' co-founder says Hamas and Hezbollah aren't terrorists

Rebel News CEO Ezra Levant recently spoke with Code Pink co-founder Jodie Evans about her thoughts on the ongoing conflicts in Gaza and Lebanon as well as Dick Cheney's endorsement of Kamala Harris.

According to its website, "CODEPINK is a feminist grassroots organization working to end U.S. warfare and imperialism, support peace and human rights initiatives, and redirect resources into healthcare, education, green jobs and other life-affirming programs."

Evans spoke out against people and governments labelling Hamas and Hezbollah as terrorist organizations. Hamas brutally murdered approximately 1200 people one year ago today as it launched terrorist attacks into southern Israel.

"Hezbollah is a government of a country. Hamas is a government of Gaza. The fact that the United States and Canada get to name them terrorists, is called violence. It's called imperialism and it's called racism," Evans said.

"Who kills more people than this country? We are terrorists! I think Martin Luther King said this is the most terrorist country in the world, and it remains so," she added.

Evans went on to condemn Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris over Dick Cheney's endorsement of her.

"I think it shows who Kamala Harris is," she said. "She's the warmongering president, you know, it's horrible."

Evans added that "To see her embrace war, and then watch women flock to her, is very hard to watch as a feminist, very hard to watch as a feminist."