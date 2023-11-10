'Disgraceful! These people should be prosecuted': London citizens comment on cenotaph vandalism

E-transfer (Canada):

On November 10, 2023, Alexandra Lavoie travelled to the UK and is set to cover events related to Remembrance Day in London on November 11.

Anti-Israel activists have chosen this significant day for the British, aiming to draw attention to their cause. However, this coincides with a day meant to honor veterans who lost their lives fighting for their country.

Previous pro-Gaza protests have been associated with incidents of vandalism and radical activities.

Regarding the question about the vandalism of cenotaphs, someone commented:

Disgraceful! Absolutely disgraceful. Shouldn't be allowed to happen. These people should be prosecuted, arrested and taken away because I'm a veteran, I come here every year. And I think demonstrations here should not be allowed.

As awareness grows about the upcoming pro-Gaza demonstration coinciding with Remembrance Day, people in the streets appear somewhat divided. Some mentioned the potential for conflict, while others emphasized the right to protest.

"I think that you can see both antisemitism and Islamophobia running rampant right now in Western countries, and it's sad," said one person.

However, a pressing issue causing discomfort is related to foreign nationals and those on student visas openly supporting Hamas, a terrorist organization.

The question of whether they should be deported is raised. Some people refrained from commenting, considering it a sensitive matter, while others expressed strong opinions.

One man explained:

There's no doubt if you are supporting Hamas, you are supporting a proscribed terrorist organization in this country. And if you're here on a visa, even if you're a dual national, I think you should have your citizenship revoked and you should be deported out of this country. We have for too long tolerated the intolerant. And it's about time we had a robust defense of British and Western values and we stood up for Western civilization and what it stands for. And that means saying no to such abhorrent vitriol and hatred as we've as we've seen over the last few weeks.

For more updates, please follow my coverage on BattleForLondon.com, and consider supporting me to offset the costs of private security and travel expenses.