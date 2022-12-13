'Fauci funded China's biological weapons research in the Wuhan Institute of Virology'

Well, Elon Musk has everyone's attention. He's one of the world's most interesting man men. He's a troublemaker. He's obviously smart, a builder. And, of course, he's rich. And he has been using the platform that he bought to show his wild oats and say what he wants to say. He criticized Dr. Anthony Fauci in a tough way, suggesting not only that he's a critic of Fauci, but that he might have information as the new owner of Twitter.

And every message sent there emerged about Dr. Fauci that, who knows, may lead to his prosecution. But in reaction to that, John Brennan, who I think is really the poster boy for the deep state, I think he's former CIA director, if I'm not mistaken, wrote back, Dr. Fauci is a national hero who will be remembered for generations to come, for his innate goodness and many contributions to public health.

Well, the fun thing about Twitter is that everyone gets to weigh in on everything at any time. I think that's the fun of it. I think it's why it's more fun than if we had a conservatives only Twitter or a liberals only Twitter, which some camps on both sides try to do.

Gordon G. Chang joins Ezra and comments his opinions on China and Fauci:

Yes. To put some context on this, Ezra, in 2014, the Obama administration put a moratorium on federal funding of gain of function research because it was so dangerous. So what did Fauci do? Well, he went around the moratorium by funding gain of function in China. And that's why the Wuhan Institute of Virology was actually engaged in dangerous gain of function research. And we know that Fauci was responsible for it because there are two published papers 2016 2017, which were by Wuhan researchers, which clearly describe gain of function experimentation. And both of those published papers explicitly acknowledged funding from the National Institutes of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, which Fauci headed. The reason why this is important is because last year, twice in direct responses to Senator Rand Paul, Fauci under oath said that he did not find gain of function in the Wuhan Institute of Virology.

