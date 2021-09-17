‘Fearless’ Piers Morgan joins Sky News Australia

Photo: Twitter/Piers Morgan

The controversial presenter will head a new show to be distributed across various networks and platforms within the media empire including Sky News Australia, Fox Nation, News UK’s talkTV and other digital channels.

BREAKING: I’ve gone home. Great to be rejoining Rupert Murdoch’s News Corporation after 28 years. The place I started my media career, with the boss who gave me my first big break. We’re going to have a lot of fun…. pic.twitter.com/g6xBWvgXzd — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) September 16, 2021

The deal includes a book published with HarperCollins and a position as columnist for both The Sun and the New York Post.

“Rupert Murdoch has been a constant and fearless champion of free speech and we are going to be building something new and very exciting together,” said Morgan to Sky News Australia. “I want my global show to be a fearless forum for lively debate and agenda-setting interviews.”

He continued that he wished the new multi-nation platform to be a ‘place that celebrates the right of everyone to have an opinion, and for those opinions to be vigorously examined and challenged’.

“I’m also delighted to become a columnist for The Sun and the New York Post, two brilliantly successful and popular newspaper brands. I’m going home and we’re going to have some fun,” added Morgan.

Robert Thomson, global CEO of News Corp, explained the decision saying that Piers Morgan believes ‘passionately in the contest of ideas’. Morgan is known as a free speech advocate, with his inclusion in the media company surprising those who thought Murdoch might ‘lay low’ after the senate inquiry into media diversity.

Murdoch signed Piers Morgan after the presenter quit Good Morning Britain in a shock exit. Morgan walked off the set after six years over a fiery incident involving the Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle.

Piers Morgan wants to thank Meghan Markle amid feud: ‘She’s been great for my career’https://t.co/1hZWMm6jPy pic.twitter.com/Jt0jVcjeV8 — Daily Express (@Daily_Express) September 15, 2021

Piers Morgan’s new show with News Corp is expected to begin in 2022 and will appear weekly on Sky News Australia.

“Most Australians share my straight-talking, no-nonsense, common-sense view of life,” said Morgan to Sky News Australia. “I can’t wait for my new show to start airing on Sky News Australia, putting the world to rights!”

Morgan is considered hit-and-miss with conservative audiences and is known for taking unexpected positions. There is no question that he is a ratings magnet and his inclusion in the Sky News Australia line-up will probably annoy the ABC, who have been complaining about the media company’s digital success in recent years.