'For Canada' campaign set to expose Mark Carney leading up to election

We've got five weeks to expose Mark Carney, to vet him, and to show Canadians who he really is: a slippery globalist.

  March 25, 2025   |   News Analysis

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra discussed a new third party campaign that he launched to expose Mark Carney leading up to the federal election.

"In Canada, we call our super PACs third-party campaign groups," clarified Ezra. "That's basically a group that is unaffiliated with candidates ... fighting on issues, or they're promoting or attacking a candidate." 

By registering a third-party group with Elections Canada, Ezra can raise and spend up to $600,000 in this election. That's enough to do everything from renting a billboard truck, to sending out brochures targeting different politicians, to running national TV ads.

A look at the polls suggests he could snag the next Canadian election. But hold your horses—it's not a done deal.

From his connections to convicted child sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell to his insider business deals, Canadians who don't pay as close attention to politics have yet to hear about Carney's flaws. 

His latest move saw him employ the co-founder of the Century Initiative; a radical group that wants to see Canada's population expand to 100 million by the year 2100.

So, buckle up, friends. We're in for a bumpy ride ahead of the April 28 election.

