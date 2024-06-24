'Groomer': BC trans teacher files human rights complaint over online bullying

Instagram / nosliwswilson

A trans teacher in Pitt Meadows, British Columbia has launched a human rights complaint over being called a "groomer" and "pervert" online, along with several other insulting terms.

Wilson Wilson launched the human rights complaint against what "they" call a concerted attempt to remove them from teaching, reports Global News.

"A variety of slurs, accusations, and it's all (related to the fact) that I'm a teacher," said Wilson, an arts teacher at a high school in the Lower Mainland.

$35k awarded to transgender woman after Ontario business could not accommodate waxing of male genitals



READ by @Robertopedia: https://t.co/0wRuyBdbwR — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) June 21, 2024

Wilson says that "they" receive countless online messages of hate and violence. The messages come from a social media account called "Blond Bigot." Court documents allege that the person behind the account is Joanna Evenson, a parent of a student where Wilson teaches.

In November, known anti-woke X account Libs of TikTok shared a post that read, "This is a middle school teacher in @PittSecondary. She identifies as trans nonbinary and has a public Instagram where she shows off her double mastectomy scars while topless."

This is a middle school teacher in @PittSecondary. She identifies as trans nonbinary and has a public Instagram where she shows off her double mastectomy scars while topless.



A parent also alleges that she criticizes students for misgendering her. I reviewed correspondence… pic.twitter.com/9V4y1YI5Nr — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) November 23, 2023

"A parent also alleges that she criticizes students for misgendering her. I reviewed correspondence between a parent and the principal and the school has brushed off all concerns regarding this teacher," the post added.

"It’s not surprising because the school has a massive progress pride flag greeting students."

Any member of the public, including non-citizens, can lodge a complaint against Peterson to the Canadian Human Rights Tribunal.



READ: https://t.co/pMmx3ylEsj. pic.twitter.com/6ZdR5welQ4 — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) March 1, 2024

In a follow-up, Libs of Tiktok posted: "I’ve been informed that the school called the police on the mom who sounded the alarm about this teacher. They claimed they felt unsafe. The police called the mom and tried intimidating her into silence. She told me she will never stop speaking up to protect her children! She did nothing wrong!"

The post continued, "We reached out to the school to ask why they called the police on a concerned mom and they said it was to make them 'aware' that an employee was being 'targeted' and advise them about my post."