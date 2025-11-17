'He is centrally planning our economy': Ezra Levant issues warning over Mark Carney

On Friday's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra discussed how Mark Carney is attempting to implement World Economic Forum-style socialism in Canada.

"All the things that he ever talked about doing at the World Economic Forum, he's doing. He's managing the economy, he is the manager, he is centrally planning our economy as if he has some secret knowledge that only he has about how Canada works even though he's been away for 20 years," he said.

Ezra condemned Carney for attempting to impose his control over which companies and projects can succeed and which will ultimately fail, referencing his recent announcement on industrial projects involving natural resources.

"Mark Carney made an announcement the other day like he is some high priest of industry, about which corporate projects may proceed and which may not," he said. "And he's not giving any explanations, he's not issuing an opinion, it's just mysterious, he's like an oracle, he's like a grand wizard."

"Who are you to say which ones can or can't work? Why not let the people, why not let the market? On which basis, is it based on who lobbies Mark Carney? Who's cool and uses the right buzz words? Is it based on who donated to his campaign? Is it who talks about global warming still?" Ezra continued.

The Rebel News publisher also noted that Carney's old colleagues at the Glasgow Financial Alliance for Net Zero (GFANZ) have abandoned his schemes, and now it appears Carney is trying to impose them on Canadians.

The prime minister was recently asked about developing oil pipelines in Canada, to which he responded by saying it's a "boring" topic to discuss.

Ezra described how the Keystone XL pipeline alone could move $25 billion worth of oil annually, creating thousands of high-paying jobs and millions in tax revenue for the government.

Despite this, Carney has refused to green-light any new oil pipelines and continues to be accused by Conservative MPs of hindering Canada's energy sector through restrictive 'low-carbon' policies.