'Human error or comedy of errors?': BC elections head mocked

The 2024 British Columbia provincial election, already marred by chaos and recounts, is now under renewed scrutiny as it’s been revealed federal elections officials privately circulated a damning internal memo blasting the province’s Chief Electoral Officer—and as Elections BC has formally admitted to voting irregularities in a tightly contested riding.

The seven-page commentary, obtained by Access to Information and first reported by Blacklock’s Reporter, was shared within the Office of the Commissioner of Canada Elections. It labelled the 2024 B.C. vote a “comedy of errors” and accused Chief Electoral Officer Anton Boegman of evading responsibility for a bungled process that saw critical mismanagement across the province.

“Boegman offered many excuses—legislative changes, long hours, new tech, even bad weather—but not once did he apologize to voters,” the commentary noted. It cited 69 of 93 ridings where Elections BC was forced to issue extraordinary corrections due to data entry mistakes and protocol violations.

The federal memo, though unsigned and unattributed, warned that institutional failures were being passed off as “human error” in an attempt to deflect deeper accountability. “Public confidence in the electoral process has been shaken,” it warned, “and trust—once broken—is difficult to restore.”

Those concerns may prove especially warranted in Surrey-Guildford, where new information has come to light that could overturn the riding's result.

As Rebel News journalist Drea Humphrey reported, Elections BC has now admitted it violated its own rules during the handling of 22 mail-in ballots tied to Argyll Lodge, a long-term care home in Surrey. The ballots were all requested using the same email address and phone number—coordinated from a single computer—and sent to vulnerable residents without the proper legal authorizations required under the Election Act.

The revelations are part of a legal challenge launched by B.C. Conservative candidate Honveer Randhawa, who initially won the riding on election night before a judicial recount handed victory to the NDP’s Garry Begg by just 22 votes. Randhawa has since filed an amended petition seeking to overturn the results based on these new admissions and further evidence that at least 14 votes came from individuals outside the riding.

“This is insane,” Randhawa told Rebel News. “Elections BC knew a candidate was trying to gather evidence within the 30-day legal window, and they withheld this information.”

Notably, none of the 22 certification envelopes included the names of individuals who assisted voters—another violation of mandatory procedures under the Elections Act.

A hearing on Randhawa’s amended petition is set for September. If the court finds that 22 or more ballots were improperly cast or counted, the election could be invalidated and a byelection triggered.

The federal memo concluded: “British Columbians deserve answers. The Chief Electoral Officer is accountable for these failures—and the consequences may extend far beyond one province.”