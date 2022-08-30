'It's a party that's moving towards communism": NYC Republican Inna Vernikov on government overreach and new Democrat Party

On last night's episode of the Ezra Levant Show, we were joined by Republican New York City Council member Inna Vernikov to discuss her entry into conservative politics amid New York's seemingly all-encompassing liberal ethos.

Inna also described the current state of the Democratic Party and what she views as a slide towards creeping authoritarianism as witnessed during COVID-19 lockdowns.

As stated by Inna, "At some point, these mandates and lockdowns became incredibly unreasonable and so we can understand why people feel that there's major government overreach in these mandates and lockdowns and just all of the things they're obligating us to do."

Speaking on the current state of the Democratic Party, Inna said, "This is a very very different party today. It's a party that's moving towards communism, which is a place where we escaped. I came from the former Soviet Union which is now Ukraine, and we escaped all of that and came to a land of freedom and opportunity."

