'Just following orders': Canadian Human Rights Museum's response to allegations of discrimination

On the a recent episode of Rebel Roundup, Syd Fizzard joined guest host Sheila Gunn Reid to talk about his latest report on the Canadian Museum for Human Rights in Winnipeg.

When Syd Fizzard paid a visit to the Canadian Museum for Human Rights in Winnipeg this past summer, not only did he document his own exclusion from the venue based on his medical status, he went looking for answers from the people who run the place. He wanted the people who run a museum that claims it has a mission to educate people about the evil of segregation to explain how they can justify a policy that now segregates people.

Speaking on the museum's response to his questions, Syd said:

"I expected there might be some answers that were a little below par, but it was the whole email that was just riddled with 'we're following orders, were following orders'... All they were told was that the Manitoba government said 'you have to do this,' and now they're doing it — no questions asked."

