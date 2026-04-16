'Keep fighting': Irish citizens back farmer uprising in light of soaring fuel costs

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Rebel News journalist Alexa Lavoie discussed her reporting from Ireland as soaring diesel and petrol costs have driven farmers and truckers onto the streets in protest.

Alexa spoke with several residents who were out demonstrating in support of the farmers and against the Irish government for imposing high taxes on essential industries like farming. One man condemned the Irish government for labelling people who disagree with the prevailing mainstream narratives as "far right."

"Every time anybody opens their mouth in this country, if you're not with the narrative of the government, they call you 'far right.' That's what they label us, 'far right.' We might be right but we're not far right," he said.

One woman told Alexa how the soaring fuel prices are impacting everyone, and the protesting farmers are standing up for the whole country. "It affects all of us. It affects me at the moment because I have to drive up and down to town, but they have to stand their ground, we all have to stand our ground," she said.

"And I took my time coming up, and I was delayed, but I'll get over it, and it'll be fine, and they're doing their best. They're standing up for all of us," the woman continued.

While blockades have now been lifted and some excise duties reduced, farmers and truckers continue to warn that sustained high operating costs — exacerbated by global oil price volatility — threaten the viability of family farms and food supply chains nationwide.