Law-abiding firearms owners are standing up to Trudeau

PETITION: Hands Off Our Guns The Trudeau government must stop punishing law-abiding gun owners and keep their hands off our guns. If you agree, please sign the petition on this page. 28,192 signatures

Goal: 100,000 Signatures Optional email code

First Name Last Name Email Mobile Phone Send me email updates Send me text message updates Address (Street, City, State, Postal Code) Country Afghanistan Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos (Keeling) Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Congo, the Democratic Republic of the Cook Islands Costa Rica Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Côte d'Ivoire Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands (Malvinas) Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See (Vatican City State) Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran, Islamic Republic of Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao People's Democratic Republic Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia, Federated States of Moldova, Republic of Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island North Korea North Macedonia, Republic of Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestine, State of Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Réunion Saint Barthélemy Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Martin (French part) Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Sint Maarten (Dutch part) Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands South Korea South Sudan Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania, United Republic of Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates United Kingdom United States United States Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela, Bolivarian Republic of Viet Nam Virgin Islands, British Virgin Islands, U.S. Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Åland Islands Secure E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto

The Shooting Edge is just one of the thousands of ranges across Canada where many of the nearly 2.5 million licensed firearms enthusiasts practice sport shooting or zero in their sights in preparation for the hunting season.

Despite the fact that law-abiding gun owners subject themselves to police checks, strict storage and transportation restrictions and significant safety training — not to mention they are three to five times less likely to commit murder compared to unlicensed citizens — they are in the eyes of Justin Trudeau's Liberal government public enemy number one.

Unsurprisingly, the Liberal's soft on crime and hard on law-abiding citizens approach has in fact not reduced firearms violence, with gun crime increasing as much as 25% when compared to a decade prior.

The May 2020 Order in Council gun ban, which prohibited 1500 firearms, was for many the most egregious assault on firearms owners' rights to date, as it saw many firearms commonly used by hunters and sport shooters alike suddenly become illegal to own.

The overreaching ban was also seen as an attack against the proud Canadian heritage and tradition of hunters, including many Indigenous communities.

Not only did the ban fail to address the core causes of firearms violence, nominally illegal firearms, trafficked firearms and gang activity, but it was also troublingly unclear.

Seemingly abstract determiners, including bore diameter and joules, were being used as the qualifiers to determine which firearms should and shouldn't be permitted. These terms are not common to the lexicon of even informed shooters, and a lack of clarity and confounding language in law does not make a good law.

The ban was so overreaching that five provinces and territories have taken steps to resist federal enforcement. In Alberta, Justice Minister Tyler Shandro introduced the Alberta Firearms Act in an effort to protect firearms owners' rights.

With a looming election in Alberta, many in the firearms community are concerned that an anti-firearms government, like the NDP, may reverse course and cooperate with federal authorities in removing, whether via buyback or gun grab, the now prohibited firearms.

Canadians are not taking this lying down, and several organizations including the Canadian Coalition for Firearm Rights are challenging the ban.

To provide some legal analysis on those proceedings, I was joined remotely by Eva Chipiuk of Chipiuk Law, who you may recognize from her exceptional work on the Public Order Emergency Commission.

I also spoke with JR, owner of The Shooting Edge, to discuss the concern he has both in terms of the May 2020 gun ban and the looming provincial election.

If you agree that Justin Trudeau’s Liberal government needs to stop harassing law-abiding firearms enthusiasts with ineffective, unclear and overreaching laws, please be sure to sign our petition at HandsOffOurGuns.ca.