'Marpole Rapist' granted full parole: public left in the dark

Vancouver sex offender Gary Jagur Singh, known as the “Marpole Rapist,” has been granted full parole more than 30 years after sexually assaulting 11 women between 1988 and 1991. Despite being labelled a dangerous offender and receiving an indefinite sentence, the Parole Board released Singh on July 3, 2024, citing successful rehabilitation and good behaviour during day parole.

Singh, now 68, was convicted of a series of brutal assaults, breaking into women’s homes, holding knives to their throats, and attacking them. For years, he terrorized Vancouver's Marpole neighbourhood before he was sentenced in 1994 to indefinite incarceration and deemed a dangerous offender by the court.

While the Parole Board claims Singh’s risk of reoffending is manageable, family members of his victims are outraged. They argue the public has a right to be informed of the release of a dangerous offender, especially one with such a heinous history. Many fear for their safety, especially given the secrecy surrounding his reintegration.

Designated Dangerous Offender, & 11x rapist, Gary Singh has been granted full parole - no public notice was issued. @Conservative_BC will be a strong voice fighting for common sense change that will improve public safety.#bcpoli https://t.co/4d5L23jzqu pic.twitter.com/kl89qMxNTo — Elenore Sturko (@elenoresturko) September 6, 2024

Conservative MLA Elenore Sturko, spokesperson for the Surrey RCMP when Singh was first granted day parole, voiced concerns about the lack of public notification. She acknowledged that reintegration is an essential part of the justice system but questioned the logic of keeping such decisions quiet when it comes to violent offenders, telling Global News “Just given the nature of the offenses. I can understand the public would have some apprehension and they would want to make sure that there was some awareness of this individual in the community.”

We are also not allowed to have his pic for some reason ?



This is the Marpole rapist, and he’s a senior now, so really we have no idea what he even looks like. And zero warnings issued to public https://t.co/M9SNySGxH2 — Brattani (@Bratt_world) September 6, 2024

Singh’s release comes with strict conditions, including curfews, restrictions on contact with women, and bans from specific areas like Vancouver Island. However, his sexual paraphilias—such as attraction to non-consenting partners—cannot be cured, raising further concerns about the safety of the community.

The Parole Board remains confident that Singh has reformed, however, his release date remains unannounced.

But for those living with the trauma he caused, the decision feels like an insult. Once again, bureaucrats prioritize criminals over victims while the public is kept in the dark, leaving many wondering: where’s the justice?