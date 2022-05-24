'PANDAMNED': Can the COVID pandemic power grab be stopped?

For the past two years, the world population has been under the spell of the coronavirus. Emergency regimes have been established, civil liberties have been dismantled, surveillance programs were being installed and an unprecedented global vaccination program has been rolled out.

The documentary PANDAMNED, by independent European filmmaker Marijn Poels, asks: “are we doing the right thing, or did we make a deal with the devil in exchange for a benefit?”

Through comprehensive interviews with critical and often censored voices from various areas of expertise, PANDAMNED tries to tell the whole story, not just the official, government and Big Tech-approved version of reality.

On last week's episode of The Gunn Show, Marijn Poels joined Sheila Gunn Reid to discuss why he made PANDAMNED and how the public can stop the power grab the coronavirus enabled.

