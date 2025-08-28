Poilievre blames Liberals for flooding Canada with foreign workers

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre openly criticized the Liberals Wednesday for allowing temporary foreign workers (TFWs) to displace young Canadians, amid high youth unemployment.

“As our young people have a quarter-century high in their unemployment, Mark Carney this year is expected to bring in a record number of temporary foreign workers to take the jobs of Canadian youth,” Poilievre told reporters.

Canada lost over 40,000 jobs in July, with youth employment (15-24) at 53.6%, the lowest since November 1998, dimming job prospects for many youth.

Poilievre, commenting on immigration in PEI — just days after H1 2025 data release — claims the government exceeded foreign worker visa targets, which the immigration department denies.

TFW arrivals in Canada dropped from 245,000 in 2024 to 119,000 in the first half of this year, according to an Immigration spokesperson. However, immigration targets exceed historic norms.

Canada aimed for 82,000 Temporary Foreign Worker Program admissions this year. However, 105,000 visas were issued in the first six months, surpassing the target, according to federal data cited by Poilievre.

Of the 105,000 visas issued, only 33,722 (42%) were for new arrivals, with the rest being renewals, according to CTV News.

From January to June, 302,000 new or renewed visas were issued under the International Mobility Program, surpassing Canada's 2025 target of 286,000 new arrivals. This program typically requires employers to prove they couldn't find a Canadian worker.

“Mark Carney promised to fix it, but these results show he’s worse,” Poilievre said. “He supports the same out-of-control Liberal immigration policies that delivered a triple-header crisis in housing, health care and youth unemployment,” the Tory MP added.

Employment Minister Patty Hajdu earlier dismissed criticism regarding temporary resident admissions, citing planned reductions from 6.5% to 5% of the population by 2026. Non-permanent residents currently constitute 7.1% of Canada's population as of April 1.

Conservative MP Jamil Jivani, who started a petition in May to end the program, argues it significantly contributes to unsustainable immigration, takes jobs from Canadians, and lowers wages.

Hajdu denied the government was replacing Canadian workers, citing a September policy change to prioritize hiring locals over low-wage TFWs. Canada aims to admit around 368,000 temporary workers in 2025, decreasing to 211,000 in 2026.

Between 2019 and 2023, approved TFWs in food and retail rose 211%, according to a Bloomberg News analysis of government data. These entry-level roles, often filled by young people to finance education and high rents, are now seeing increased competition from foreign workers.

Economists advocate ending the low-wage TFW stream, arguing that Canada's reliance on it hinders technology investment, productivity, and wage growth, while Canadian youth struggle economically.

Poilievre announced Conservatives will table immigration reforms for the Fall, coinciding with the new immigration levels plan release.