Poilievre’s leadership under review, vote expected next January

Conservative Party members will vote in January on Pierre Poilievre's leadership after the party's failure to win April's election. The decision follows a Saturday meeting of its national council, according to the Globe and Mail.

The Conservative Party constitution mandates a leadership review vote at the next national convention if a leader doesn't resign after an election defeat.

Despite the party's four consecutive election losses, this leadership review is the first since Stephen Harper's decisive win in 2004. Harper later led the party to three consecutive election victories before resigning after his 2015 defeat.

His successors, Andrew Scheer and Erin O’Toole, did not remain leaders long enough after the 2019 and 2021 elections to face a membership review.

Throughout 2024, the Conservatives were positioned to win the 2025 federal election.

Despite consistent double-digit polling leads for over 18 months amid Trudeau's declining popularity, Poilievre was expected to lead the Conservatives to a historic majority. However, Trump's trade war boosted Canadian nationalism and Liberal support as Canadians weighed who could best oppose him.

Following Trudeau's resignation, former Bank of Canada governor Mark Carney became prime minister, dissolved Parliament, and called an election. The Conservatives gained in Ontario, but failed to slow down the Liberals, who secured a fourth consecutive minority government.

Under Poilievre, the Conservative Party gained two dozen seats but did not win the election. Poilievre also lost his Ottawa-area riding of Carleton, which he had held since 2004, by over 4,000 votes.

Conservative MP Damien Kurek resigned Tuesday to create an opportunity for Pierre Poilievre to return to Parliament. Prime Minister Carney intends to call a by-election promptly.

After the 2025 election campaign, the Tories reaffirmed their adoption of the Reform Act at their May 6 caucus meeting. It outlines four caucus powers requiring at least 20% support: triggering a leadership review, appointing an interim leader, expelling/readmitting MPs, and electing/removing the caucus chair.

After their 2021 election defeat, the Conservatives embraced the Reform Act, using it to expel Derek Sloan (2021) and remove Erin O’Toole (2022). The Liberals recently voted against adopting similar measures.

Following O'Toole's removal, Poilievre was elected leader by caucus and now faces a mandatory leadership review.

Sources suggest a Conservative Party convention was proposed for March, but Poilievre wanted an earlier leadership vote. While the date isn't firm, the party is targeting the last week of January. Calgary was selected as the event location due to its capacity.