'Stigma and fear' behind Canadians' concerns with 'safe supply' drug policies, claims Mental Health Minister

Canada's minister of mental health and addictions claims that criticism aimed at harm reduction policies — including providing "safe supply" drugs to those struggling with addiction — is rooted in "stigma and fear."

With overdose deaths and the turmoil created by addiction continuing to ravage communities across Canada, many families have been left wondering if the Liberals' approach to treating drug abuse is actually doing more harm than good.

As reported by CTV News, Saks recently spoke about the issue, saying, “Why are we giving in to stigma and fear and not leading the discussion with compassion and trust?”

A string of events on a recent day in Belleville, Ont. exemplifies the severity of the opioid epidemic. Emergency crews responded to 14 overdoses in the city's downtown core over just a one-hour time period, forcing the mayor to declare a state of emergency.

Belleville declares state of emergency after city saw 14 overdoses in an hour earlier this week



The city's mayor says the decision is an attempt to get more funding from provincial and federal sources to address the issue.

Likely no province has been hit harder by the drug crisis than British Columbia. According to CTV News, over 2000 people have lost their lives from toxic drugs each year over the past three years in the province.

The Public Health Agency of Canada says that across the country, drug overdoses were responsible for the deaths of approximately 23 people per day in 2023.

Is giving fentanyl to minors a good idea? Albertans react to BC's "safe supply" policies



B.C. has decided to hand out opioids to those under the age of 18 through safe-supply programs, a move endorsed by the federal government.



The Canadian Minister of Mental Health and

Speaking about the debate surrounding "safe supply" drug policies, Saks said, “A lot of what's driving the prescriber alternative debate is anchored, unfortunately by the opposition, in stigma and fear.”

As reported by CP24, Saks has a message for those who are critical of harm reduction policies including providing "safe supply" drugs to those battling substance abuse. "Let's sit down and have the conversation, so that we can see those who are most vulnerable in our communities, and understand how they got there."

"If it means that we have to have hard conversations in communities, so that they don't look away, that they become a community that wants to help," she added.

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith's government is taking a different approach to treating addiction. The UCP has promised to pass a law that will allow for people with severe addiction issues to be involuntarily forced into drug treatment.

Conservative Party of Canada Leader Pierre Poilievre has also come out strongly against "safe supply" harm reduction policies. The Conservative leader is in favour of increasing access to drug treatment facilities to free people from addiction.