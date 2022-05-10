CEO of Canadian startup media company 'The Logic' boasts of success while taking Trudeau cash

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, we examined the trajectory of a little-known Canadian startup media company called 'The Logic.' Led by CEO and Editor-in-Chief David Skok (who has previously criticized media bailouts), 'The Logic,' which has received hundreds of thousands of dollars in government grants, reportedly now employs 18 journalists and publishes only one to two stories per day, purportedly giving their journalists the "freedom to dig deep."

In this clip, Ezra breaks down the hypocrisy of Mr. Skok's position of supposedly embracing independent thought, unbiased reporting, and the ethos of entrepreneurship, while also being tight-lipped about his company's history of receiving government bailout grants.

In his own words, Mr. Skok stated, "I founded this publication on the belief that journalistic independence comes from financial independence. But while I'd love to stand on principle, if I don't apply for these grants, I will be putting The Logic at a severe disadvantage in retaining talent and securing investment in a marketplace distorted by government intervention that rewards incumbent firms."

