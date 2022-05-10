CEO of Canadian startup media company 'The Logic' boasts of success while taking Trudeau cash
Editor-in-Chief David Skok purports to promote independent media, unbiased reporting, and an entrepreneurial ethos, all while happily accepting lucrative government grants for his business.
On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, we examined the trajectory of a little-known Canadian startup media company called 'The Logic.' Led by CEO and Editor-in-Chief David Skok (who has previously criticized media bailouts), 'The Logic,' which has received hundreds of thousands of dollars in government grants, reportedly now employs 18 journalists and publishes only one to two stories per day, purportedly giving their journalists the "freedom to dig deep."
In this clip, Ezra breaks down the hypocrisy of Mr. Skok's position of supposedly embracing independent thought, unbiased reporting, and the ethos of entrepreneurship, while also being tight-lipped about his company's history of receiving government bailout grants.
In his own words, Mr. Skok stated, "I founded this publication on the belief that journalistic independence comes from financial independence. But while I'd love to stand on principle, if I don't apply for these grants, I will be putting The Logic at a severe disadvantage in retaining talent and securing investment in a marketplace distorted by government intervention that rewards incumbent firms."
This is just an excerpt from the full Ezra Levant Show.
To watch the whole thing, become a premium subscriber to RebelNews+.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.