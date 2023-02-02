'They grabbed me and slammed me right up against the gate'

E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto

This past weekend in Ottawa there was a celebration of the one-year anniversary of the Freedom Convoy. This event happened on January 29, 2022, and it was a huge protest in front of parliament hill in Ottawa where a huge crowd of people came to demonstrate against the government for about 3 weeks.

People from all walks of life have come together to call for the end of all mandates and the restoration of their fundamental freedom.

TODAY is the one year anniversary of the Freedom Convoy! pic.twitter.com/5E7CiqhyaF — Alexandra Lavoie (@ThevoiceAlexa) January 28, 2023

For that occasion, some Freedom Convoy supporters sought to create a Convoy 2.0. Unfortunately, due to the confusion and contradiction among supporters, and the new Bill 100 in Ontario that received Royal Assent in April 2022, the event was cancelled.

“The Bill enacts the Keeping Ontario Open for Business Act, 2022. The Act establishes prohibitions and enforcement mechanisms to prevent persons from impeding access to, egress from or ordinary use of protected transportation infrastructure. ” Furthermore, a subsection of the bill also “prohibits persons from knowingly aiding a person in doing something prohibited under subsection.”

Violations of the new law could result in fines up to $500,000 CAD and one year in jail.

There was a celebration on Parliament Hill where a few hundred people recalled this great event. On the other hand, law enforcement has received orders that they will have zero tolerance on the weekend.

OTTAWA:



Large crowd gathered on Parliament Hill in Ottawa to celebrate the 1 year anniversary of the freedom convoy.



At this time last year, the surrounding area was completely filled up with trucks. Hard to believe it has been one year already!https://t.co/jpizCiPvdK pic.twitter.com/KOemKn3TZg — Alexandra Lavoie (@ThevoiceAlexa) January 29, 2023

Late in the day, on Saturday night, two young men came with a flag on a bamboo stick. They were not allowed to use that stick on Parliament Hill because it was not in compliance with the regulations for the weekend.

After a moment of argument, law enforcement arrested the two men with a charge of trespassing. They were banned from Parliament Hill for 100 days as well.

Law enforcement has banned two young men from Parliament Hill for 100 days for the stick they were holding with the flag on it.



Full report soon on https://t.co/jpizCiOXoc pic.twitter.com/4jHG7iMiPo — Alexandra Lavoie (@ThevoiceAlexa) January 29, 2023

Monty Walker, 16, and Nicolas Alexander, 18, were shocked after interacting with law enforcement. They tell us exactly what took place with law enforcement on Parliament Hill.