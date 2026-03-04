'This is not Winston Churchill': Trump slams Starmer over trepidation on Iran strikes

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra reacted to President Trump calling out Prime Minister Starmer over his lack of support for US-Israeli military operations against the Iranian regime.

Speaking in the Oval Office on Tuesday alongside German Chancellor Merz, Trump said he was "not happy with the UK" over Starmer's initial decision to prevent the US from using its bases to strike Iran. Trump stated that the decision forced US fighter jets to fly "many extra hours."

"This is not Winston Churchill that we're dealing with," he said of the UK prime minister.

Starmer has subsequently agreed to allow the US to use British bases for "defensive" strikes against Iranian ballistic missile sites.

Ezra condemned Starmer's mixed messaging and lack of support for the joint US-Israeli operation to eliminate the leadership of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and its weaponry.

"So Starmer first started out by saying, 'we had nothing to do with it,' and then he actually refused to let America use the American bases in the UK, saying it was 'illegal,'" he said.

"And then they said, 'ok we're not going to attack Iran, we're going to defend against Iranian missiles' ... it just went back and forth, and he was a flipper and a flopper, and I think Donald Trump had had it," Ezra continued.

Starmer's office confirmed on March 1 that the approved use of British bases was restricted to preventing Iranian missile launches, aligning with the government's stated position on 'non-escalation.'

Joint Israeli-American military operations are continuing against Iran as US officials have announced that over 2000 targets have been struck by the US military since Operation Epic Fury commenced early Saturday morning.