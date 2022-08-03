(TRAILER) The Boer: A Dutch Farmer Rebellion

E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte, seemingly under the influence of the World Economic Forum, an elitist organization keen on resetting the world as we know it, announced strict measures to reach net-zero emissions. This began in 2019 after there was a declared nitrogen crisis. Farmers would have to cut down nitrogen emissions, in other words, reduce livestock and food production. The farmers, or what they call “The Boer” have spent years pushing back in peaceful protest.

In June 2022, the rebellion grew bigger than ever before, so Rebel News sent U.K. Reporter Lewis Brackpool and Lincoln Jay to the Netherlands to cover these massive protests.

In this Rebel News feature piece releasing Friday, August 12th, we explore these far-reaching policies from the very beginning and fast forward to our time spent in Holland.

This documentary is already on RebelNews+, where documentaries like this will always be on first! You can also donate to fund the creation and marketing of this production at FarmerDocumentary.com.