'Trojan horse' social media ID bill all but certain to pass

Australia’s 'Trojan horse' Social Media Age Verification Bill is poised for approval in the Senate later today, despite widespread opposition and concerns about its impact.

After a brief consultation period, the bill passed the House of Representatives on Wednesday with a strong vote of 102 to 13. The legislation is expected to pass through the Senate by the end of Thursday, the final sitting day for the year. Once passed, the law will come into effect in 12 months.

Govt officials admit that "there is nothing in the law" that would stop the eSafety Commissioner saying that Digital ID should be used to verify someone's age.



Remember, the social media ban applies to children under 16 but to enforce it EVERYONE will need to verify their age. pic.twitter.com/5gVBM2RlVv — Senator Matt Canavan (@mattjcan) November 25, 2024

Explanatory notes accompanying the bill describe it as “a major step towards shifting the paradigm” in how tech companies manage user engagement, particularly among children. The law aims to address concerns about young people’s exposure to harmful social media content. The bill sets the age limit for social media use at 16, whereas current platforms, including Reddit, TikTok, X, and Meta’s Facebook and Instagram, generally allow users from the age of 13.

Senators @RossCadell and @mattjcan gets ACMA representative James Chrisholm to confirm that Digital ID won’t be used for the age verification of users on social media platforms.



Keep this video for when it happens. pic.twitter.com/ys4Lk0rBHZ — Australians vs. The Agenda (@ausvstheagenda) November 25, 2024

Under the new law, social media platforms will face fines up to $50 million if they fail to ensure users under 16 cannot create accounts. Although no penalties will be imposed on children accessing age-restricted content, platforms are required to put systems in place that prevent younger users from registering.

Despite the government's push for swift passage, the law has sparked significant controversy. Meta has expressed concerns about the scale of age verification required, urging the government to delay the legislation until further clarity on the process is provided.

The Australian Human Rights Commission has raised alarms about the potential infringement on children’s rights, arguing that the law may not meet the standards of necessity and proportionality outlined in international human rights frameworks.

Senator Antic is RIGHT to

Oppose the U16 social media ban cos it’s a Trojan horse for mandatory digital ID for ALL! https://t.co/1W3Np4klVz — CarolineO🇦🇺🇺🇸 🔥 (@notasheepyet) November 25, 2024

The bill’s rapid progress has also been criticised by some lawmakers, with Sharon Claydon, chair of the joint select committee on social media, stating that the issue is complex and calls for a more nuanced approach. She acknowledged that young people want greater control over their online experiences.

