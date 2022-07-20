'Unscientific, unconstitutional, and discriminatory': Viva Frei on Canada's travel restrictions

E-transfer (Canada):

It all started with the complications at the airports. With the increased lack of personnel due to the pandemic, the airports became a real nightmare. Cancelled or delayed flights were common.

Then the passport offices got out of control, causing Canadian citizens to lose many travel opportunities. Now, it is the ArriveCAN application that is mandatory to enter Canada, regardless of citizenship. The application sometimes does not work, creating delays and flight cancellations. A hefty fine of $5,750 is given to people who refuse to comply with the application.

You've probably heard horror stories of Canadians trying to get back into the country, only to have a quarantine imposed on them due to difficulties with the application. Tickets of $5000 and more are given for not complying with border requirements, even for travellers who are quadruple vaccinated!

David Freiheit, also known as Viva Frei, speaks out about the forced quarantine on his 12-year-old daughter, as well as problems related to the new electronic pass imposed on Canadians as well as tourists.