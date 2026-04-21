'What could go wrong?': Liberals flooding Canadian military with non-citizens

On Monday's live stream, David Menzies and Sheila Gunn Reid discussed the dangers of the Canadian military increasingly recruiting non-citizens into its forces.

The discussion comes after senior Department of Defence officials testified before the House of Commons Standing Committee on Public Accounts on Monday about the surge in permanent residents joining the Canadian Armed Forces.

"Our department made changes to the screening process for permanent residents, significantly increasing recruitment in this population," said Christiane Fox, Deputy Minister of National Defence.

"This was reflected in the report which showed that over a six-month period, 763 permanent residents were recruited compared to a 30-month period previously in which only 177 recruitments were achieved," she continued.

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The Department of National Defence changed its screening process for permanent residents, leading to a sharp increase in recruitment.



Over a six-month period, 763 permanent residents were recruited, compared to just 177 over the previous 30 months. pic.twitter.com/fLB6eUHWCw — Juno News (@junonewscom) April 20, 2026

Sheila condemned the Defence Department and Liberals for seemingly boasting about the sharp increase in non-citizens joining the Canadian military. "They took this to the committee thinking this is a great love story of how we're building the Canadian military," she said.

"And if I were the Americans, I'd say 'aren't they giving citizenship to ISIS terrorists? Maybe we should be looking at the Canadian military as a security threat at this point,'" Sheila continued.

David also chimed in, noting the obvious security concerns posed by welcoming non-citizens into the Canadian Armed Forces. "I wonder how many of those new recruits are, oh I don't know, members of the IRGC. And we know on the very bottom end of the estimate, [there are] about seven hundred plus in Canada," he said.

"I know my contacts in the Persian community say it's much greater than that. What a disgrace. The idea that this is about security and you're going the most unsecure fashion to put people in positions of security, it doesn't compute," David continued.

While the Liberals celebrate their recruitment “success,” the Auditor General revealed that only about 2% of permanent resident applicants actually make it through the process — compared to roughly 10% of Canadian citizens — raising serious questions about the program’s effectiveness and long-term readiness.