'Wokeness has failed': Breitbart's Joel Pollak on the decline of the Democrat Party

On last night's episode of the Ezra Levant Show, Ezra was joined by Breitbart's Joel Pollak to discuss the damage that has been done to the United States by President Joe Biden and the Democratic Party as the all-important midterm elections draw closer.

Speaking about the recent spike in support for the Republican Party, Joel said, "It's almost as if voters are choosing to side with the winner because it feels good, not just to be on the winning team, but also to send a very clear message."

He went on to say, "Independent voters, as well as Republicans, know exactly what the message is, which is that wokeness has failed as a governing policy and that Americans want a return to common sense whether Democrats or Republicans are in charge."

"The entire Democratic Party midterm campaign strategy is aimed at the progressive base of the party. That means they're emphasizing issues like abortion and race and they're emphasizing issues like transgenderism. The percentage of Americans who identify as transgender is very very small," Joel added.

