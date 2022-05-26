A future of fossil fuel? Discussing the importance of earth's natural energy resources

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, we were joined by Alex Epstein, author of "Fossil Future: Why Global Human Flourishing Requires More Oil, Coal, and Natural Gas — Not less." Mr. Epstein discussed how the future of society and our ability to flourish as humans are dependent on taking advantage of the vast amount of fossil fuels available to us such as oil and gas.

Furthermore, Mr. Epstein puts forth the argument that much of the reduction of absolute poverty over the past few decades can be attributed directly to our usage of fossil fuels. While Mr. Epstein agrees that there are some disadvantages that come with using fossil fuels, he posits that the positive aspects of using fossil fuels like creating well-paying jobs and increasing wealth significantly outweigh the negatives.

As Mr. Epstein has stated, “The negative climate impacts of fossil fuels will be far, far outweighed by the unique benefits.” He also stated, "If you recognize that nature is not this delicate nurturer that's stable, sufficient, and safe, but it's actually this wild potential that's dynamic, deficient, and dangerous, and you look at fossil fuels from that context, and you weigh carefully their benefits and side effects, the benefits are just totally overwhelming."

