A Hindu’s perspective on Leicester

Leicester has hit the headlines recently with large clashes between groups of Muslim and Hindu men resulting in 47 arrests and constant deployment of police to keep the peace.

The violence was sparked by a large group of Hindu men marching through a predominantly Muslim area of Leicester, Green Lane Road, on September 17.

What’s happening in Leicester is complex and varied depending on who is telling their version of events.

I sat down with Political Analyst Saurav Dutt to hear about an in-depth account of what's happening in Leicester from a Hindu’s perspective.

At Rebel News we take journalistic integrity seriously and not all statements in this video can be independently verified. We have also reached out to several members of Leicester’s Muslim community and hope they will grant us a reciprocal interview in the future.

Watch the video for the full report.