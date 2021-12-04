A look at Australia's current police state and COVID camps
On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra discusses more shocking behaviour from Australian police, and takes a look inside Australia's COVID quarantine camps.
On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra discussed some of the latest tyranny to come out of Australia. Here's a bit of what he had to say:
Today I want to show you two videos from Australia. The first one is troubling, because it shows police abusing a young girl, obviously who had done nothing wrong. It’s powerful, because the amassed crowd chants “shame” at the police — which is interesting — because the police so obviously don’t care... then, let me show you a video from a British website called Unherd... they’re contrarian, they're dissident, sort of like the word "Rebel." So they interviewed a woman who was put into one of Australia’s COVID detention camps. It’s a long interview, 20 minutes, I encourage you to find it, and watch it in full. It's excellent.
