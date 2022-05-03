A look at the 'Rolling Thunder' rally's counter-protesters in Ottawa

By Rebel News LIVESTREAM Join Rebel News LIVE on every Monday to Friday at 12 p.m. E.T. | 10:00 a.m. M.T. Sign Up

The "Rolling Thunder" motorcycle rally took place in Ottawa this past weekend as part of a new demonstration against remaining COVID-19 mandates and restrictions.

On a recent Rebel News DAILY Livestream, Sheila Gunn Reid and Adam Soos offered their reactions to some of the counter-protesters that came out in opposition to the "Rolling Thunder" rally and related protests in the nation's capital.

