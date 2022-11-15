A mask mandate won't save Ontario's healthcare woes

By Tamara Ugolini PETITION: No More Masks Ontario’s Chief Medical Officer Kieran Moore is "highly recommending" everyone wears a mask indoors. If you agree mask mandates must not return to Ontario, sign this petition. 706 signatures

Ontarians are a thousand days into rolling COVID-19 related restrictions after being sold on the slogan “two weeks to flatten the curve” and healthcare challenges are prompting health overlords to urge the public to once again mask up.

Relying on behaviour modification and peer pressure to try to solicit compliance with masks and vaccines, Ontario's Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Kieran Moore is "highly recommending" everyone wears a mask indoors, including children under five.

This means that mask mandates aren't coming back to Ontario — at least not yet.

Yet a mask mandate is not out of the realm of possibility, so we are immediately launching a petition calling on health authorities to never again implement unscientific, indiscriminate mask mandates at NoMoreMasks.ca.

The science does not justify this arbitrary measure and Moore himself admitted that mandates did not work in the past.

After two years of bubble wrapping children from normal societal interactions that would traditionally build up their immune system, we have masked and sanitized them almost to death. Now the health overlords are crying wolf.

Not one mention, though, of the shortage of antibiotics for children as described by a pharmacist:

We don't have children's antibiotics.



Instead of pushing junk science masks "to keep kids out of hospital", maybe someone in the political or medical class can order some antibiotics?



Apparently, masks will save us from decades-old inept government healthcare failures.

Perhaps instead of pushing vaccine uptake and building new manufacturing facilities like the modest $180,000,000 Moderna manufacturing facility in Quebec – which will “manufacture vaccines against COVID-19 and other respiratory viruses, including influenza and respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV" – government should have focused on building capacity, correcting the staffing crisis plaguing the healthcare profession, and ensuring that we have adequate medications in times of need.

With the proper focus, maybe this could have all been avoided.

But no, continually the “tools” in the toolbox are masks and vaccines. They’re the way out of every healthcare societal woe now.

They work so well, that we have to keep using them. What’s that definition of insanity again? Doing the same thing over and over and expecting different results?