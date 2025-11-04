A new 'centrist' mayor in Montreal? Don't get your hopes up

Municipal elections were held across Quebec this week, including in Montreal where two-term mayor Valerie Plant was not seeking re-election. Could the province see a new, centrist mayor in its largest city, as some have suggested?

Rebel News Quebec journalist Alexa Lavoie joined hosts Sheila Gunn Reid and David Menzies on Monday's Rebel Roundup livestream, where she said “it's pretty funny” to hear people describe Soraya Martinez Ferrada as a centrist or even centre-right.

“What is centre-right about her? Nothing!” Alexa said of the former Trudeau-era federal Liberal cabinet minister.

Sheila poured more cold water on the idea Ferrada would support any conservative developments.

“When she was the minister of tourism for some reason, she was going around announcing grants for environmental transition for Quebec businesses. You think she's going to be the voice of yes for a west-east pipeline?” Sheila said. “If it passes through Montreal, she's going to say no.”