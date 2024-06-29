Robbie Picard refuses to back down despite bill censoring promotion of oil and gas

By Ezra Levant Stop Bill C-36 Help us stop the world's worst censorship law! 45,420 signatures

This is just an excerpt from The Gunn Show. To see new, ad-free episodes, which air Wednesdays @ 9 p.m. ET | 7 p.m. MT, become a subscriber to RebelNews+. This episode originally aired on June 26, 2024.

On this week's episode of The Gunn Show, Robbie Picard from Oilsands Strong and Oil and Gas World Magazine joined Sheila Gunn Reid to discuss Bill C-59, a censorship law targeting advocacy for oil and gas.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's latest piece of censorship legislation, Bill C-59, makes promoting Canadian oil and gas illegal. It would be subject to a false advertising label under the Competition Act.

Robbie Picard has made it his life's work to extol the virtues of oil and gas in economic reconciliation with Canada's Indigenous peoples. He told Sheila how he has refused to back down, even when other oil and gas advocacy groups have silenced themselves: