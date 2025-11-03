A world first caught on camera: a Gypsy/Roma grifter GIVING money back!

We believe we have exclusively caught on camera what might be a world first event!

Which is to say, we are in possession of footage of a Gypsy, a.k.a., Roma person, GIVING money BACK to a citizen as opposed to keeping the fabulous moolah for herself (under false pretenses, of course.).

Talk about a man bites dog story!

Talk about coning the con artist!

Here’s the backstory: several days ago, I happened upon a presumably Gypsy/Roma panhandler outside a Richmond Hill, Ont., Dollarama. She claimed she needed money for a heart operation… a heart operation that is covered 100% under the Ontario Health Insurance Plan, of course, but never mind…

Well, the very next day that grifter was back on her perch outside that Dollarama store. And she was still looking for funding for that fictional heart operation.

So it was that our operative gave the grifter a loony in order to facilitate a discussion. Alas, she was not pleased by the line of questioning. In fact, she got so peeved by the queries that she gave the money BACK to our friend!

Unbelievable!

Check out the video evidence for yourself. Absolutely no AI or CGI was used in the production of this video.

In the final analysis, we now know what the kryptonite is for the Gypsy/Roma people: simply ask these grifters impolite questions. Confound them with logic! Trap them in their own tapestry of lies. They’ll be so miffed they will actually GIVE YOU money to go away!

Hey, works for us!