Aaron Carter unexpectedly dies at 34

Pop star and former teen idol Aaron Carter has unexpectedly died at the young age of 34. He was found dead at his home in Lancaster, California.

Law enforcement sources told media reporters who were first on the scene that they received at 911 call at 11 a.m. Saturday about a male who had apparently drowned in the bathtub.

Speaking to the press, Carter’s manager Roger Paul confirmed the news of the young singer’s passing in a statement.

“We are extremely saddened and shocked to confirm the passing of Aaron Carter today,” Paul said. “At the moment his cause of death is being investigated. We ask that you give the family time and they will have more information when available. We cannot express the outpouring of love coming in.”

Adam Grandmaison, better known as Adam22 and the host of the popular No Jumper podcast was among those to first share their condolences over the singer’s passing.

RIP Aaron Carter. Just heard from a close friend of his that he was found unresponsive this morning — adam22 (@adam22) November 5, 2022

Carter exploded to fame in 1990s as a pop singer with his self-titled debut album in 1997. He was only 9-years-old. Carter is also known as the younger sibling of the Backstreet Boys’ Nick Carter, and got his start by opening for the popular boy band.

Carter is survived by his only son, Prince.