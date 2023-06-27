ABC urged to rein in activist reporters over racially divisive 'genocide' claims

The ABC has been told to ‘rein in their activist reporters’ after the broadcaster’s political journalist claimed Australia was pursuing “ongoing genocide” against Aboriginal people.

Federal political reporter Dana Morse made the comment on the ABC’s Insiders program Sunday morning.

She told host David Speers that people protesting Australia Day “'are protesting about the invasion, they are protesting about the genocide of Aboriginal people that is ongoing today”.

Speers did not question the assertion of an ongoing genocide.

Shadow minister for Indigenous Australians Jacinta Nampijinpa Price slammed the comment and demanded the ABC “rein their activist reporters in”.

Former Labor Party President Warren Mundine described Morse’s claim as “rubbish”, insisting that his parents could only have dreamed of living in a country as inclusive as Australia.

The ABC later tweeted out Ms Morse's comments on Insiders, but edited out her claims of an ongoing genocide.

Senator Price said it was outrageous that a claim of genocide was allowed to be aired without challenge.

She said it represented a pattern of false claims from the ABC around race.

In February the ABC broadcast a report from Alice Springs claiming that a town hall meeting comprising ten percent of the population had been a “disgusting show of white supremacy”.