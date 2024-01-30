Adobe slams mainstream news channel's weak excuse for airing fake AI image

  • By Rebel News
  • January 30, 2024
  • News
Photo editing giant Adobe Inc has cast doubt on Nine News Melbourne's assertion that a photoshopped image of Victorian MP Georgie Purcell was an unintentional result of Photoshop automation.

The controversy unfolded after Purcell criticised the government's dismissal of an inquiry's recommendation to ban duck hunting. Nine News aired a manipulated photo depicting the MP with enhanced features including larger breasts and changing her clothing to a midriff outfit.

While 9News Melbourne's director, Hugh Nailon, issued an apology, claiming the image alteration was an unintended consequence of automated resizing, Adobe countered this, stating that any changes of such nature required "human intervention and approval."

Many social media commentators familiar with AI generative tools were quick to contest Nine's explanation that appeared to blame Photoshop for the error, rather than Nine's own staff.

Despite Purcell accepting Nine's apology and emphasising the need for media outlets to learn from the incident, Adobe's challenge adds a new layer to the controversy.

Purcell highlighted the broader societal impact and urged consideration of the risks associated with such technology.

This incident further fuels the ongoing global debate about the ethical implications of AI-generated content, with even The White House urging legislative action in response to recent incidents involving AI-generated explicit images.

