A 22-year-old Afghan man has been arrested for attacking police officers with a large kitchen knife on the island of Rügen in northeastern Germany.

The incident occurred on Wednesday evening when a bus driver reported to police that the man was kicking his bus and cutting down election posters with an 11.5-centimeter blade. One of the targeted posters reportedly read "Citizens for Conservative Values," Remix News reports.

According to the Stralsund police report, the Afghan man initially complied with police orders to put away the knife but then proceeded to attack the officers. After a struggle, the officers managed to handcuff the suspect without sustaining any serious injuries. The suspect, however, was injured during the altercation and required hospitalization. He now faces charges of resisting arrest, assaulting an officer, and destruction of property.

The attack comes just days after the tragic death of 29-year-old German police officer Rouven L., who was stabbed multiple times in the neck by a radical Islamist Afghan knifeman. The officer's death has reignited the ongoing debate about mass immigration in Germany.

Alternative for Germany (AfD) MP Leif-Erik Holm, speaking to German news outlet Junge Freiheit, stated, "Time and again, it is migrants who supposedly came as refugees who terrorize the local citizens and endanger the security of all of us." He added that anyone who acts in such a manner has "forfeited their right to stay in Germany once and for all."

The targeting of election posters by political activists has been a growing concern during the European elections. On Wednesday, 62-year-old AfD politician Heinrich Koch was stabbed multiple times when he confronted an activist tearing down AfD posters, an incident that Koch filmed himself. Critics argue that if a similar incident involving a right-wing activist stabbing a left-wing politician had been captured on film, it would have garnered significant media attention and sparked a debate about the threat of "right-wing extremism" to democracy.

Germany has seen a significant rise in knife crime and overall violent crime, which hit record levels last year. Government statistics indicate that foreigners, who make up approximately 14 percent of the population, are responsible for 6 out of 10 violent crimes in the country.