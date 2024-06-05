German anti-immigration politician stabbed, days after officer killed by Afghan national

Rene Priebe/dpa via AP

A German politician was stabbed in the city of Mannheim on Tuesday just days after a 29-year-old police officer in the same city died after being stabbed in the face and stomach by an Afghan refugee.

In an eerily similar fashion, Heinrich Koch of the right-wing Alternative for Germany (AfD) party was stabbed in the ear and stomach on Tuesday evening.

The AfD district association reported that the incident took place near the city's market square just before 11 p.m.

According to Bild, Koch, 62, was assaulted by three individuals after confronting someone who was taking down AfD election posters in the square.

He was stabbed and quickly transported to the hospital, where he is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

One suspect was arrested on Tuesday night, and a manhunt is reportedly ongoing for the other two.

Mannheim police confirmed that an operation was underway but gave no further details.

The AfD state chairman Markus Frohnmaier said he was "shocked and dismayed" by the attack.

Just days ago, a 29-year-old police officer died after a knife attack in the same city. Five others were injured in the stabbing spree.

The knifeman in that incident was identified as 25-year-old Sulaiman Ataee.

Ataee moved to Germany from Afghanistan in 2014 when he was just 15 years old.

Initially, his asylum request was denied, but he was not deported due to his age, according to Bild.

The attack has raised tensions over immigration in the run-up to European elections.

Right-wing activists from the AfD youth movement rallied in the streets of Mannheim on Sunday, calling for stricter asylum and migration policies.

AfD MP Nicole Höchst said "People who come here and don't appreciate our hospitality have to leave."

"And we need to finally have a conversation about that too," she added.

Authorities described that rally as "extremist" in nature. On Tuesday, interior minister Nancy Faesar said the government was looking at deporting Afghan migrants who pose a security threat after the knife attack.

Deportations to Afghanistan were paused after the Taliban reclaimed power in 2021.

Faesar said, though that officials have been conducting an "intensive review for several months... to allow the deportation of serious criminals and dangerous individuals to Afghanistan."

"It is clear to me that people who pose a potential threat to Germany's security must be deported quickly," Faeser added.

"That is why we are doing everything possible to find ways to deport criminals and dangerous people to both Syria and Afghanistan."

At around 11:30 a.m. local time on Friday, May 31, a YouTube live stream captured a bearded man launching an attack at a rally in Germany.

The footage showed him wielding a large knife and lunging at right-wing activist Michael Stürzenberger, 59, as they both fell to the ground.

The video appeared to show Stürzenberger being stabbed in the face, neck, and chest.

Police quickly arrived on the scene, and one officer was also attacked by the knifeman.

Two other officers aimed their guns at the attacker, who was on the ground, and opened fire.

The police officer, who was stabbed in the head and neck, died on Sunday.

The AfD has proposed mass deportation as a solution to Germany's problems with refugees and immigrants.